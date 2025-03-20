FBI agent who has criticized the bureau arrested on charges of sharing confidential information

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 March,2025 01:00 PM IST  |  New York
AP , PTI |

He was arrested Monday at a departure gate at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York as he was waiting to board an international flight, court records said

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

FBI agent who has previously criticized the bureau was arrested this week on charges of illegally disclosing classified information, according to court records filed Tuesday.


Johnathan Buma, who has worked for the FBI for 15 years, allegedly printed copies of confidential FBI documents and messages and later shared the material with associates as part of a draft of a book he was writing on his time in the bureau.


He was arrested Monday at a departure gate at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York as he was waiting to board an international flight, court records said.


An attorney representing Buma did not immediately return an emailed request for comment. Buma has raised issues with how the FBI was handling certain investigations through statements to news media, various government agencies and Congress, according to the filing. 

