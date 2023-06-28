Breaking News
FBI, Homeland Security had intel on Capitol riot

Updated on: 28 June,2023 08:16 AM IST  |  Washington
The report details how the agencies failed to recognise and warn of the potential for violence

Rioters try to break through a police barrier. Pic/AP

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security downplayed or ignored “a massive amount of intelligence information” ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, according to the chairman of a Senate panel that is releasing a new report on the intelligence failures ahead of the insurrection. The report details how the agencies failed to recognise and warn of the potential for violence.


