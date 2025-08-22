Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > FBI most wanted woman arrested in India for sons murder

FBI ‘most wanted’ woman arrested in India for son’s murder

Updated on: 22 August,2025 08:48 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Top

The arrest of Cindy Rodriguez Singh, 40, was the fourth ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ capture in seven months, FBI Director Kash Patel said; he credited law enforcement partners in Texas, the US Justice Department, INTERPOL, and authorities in India for their coordination leading to Singh’s arrest

FBI ‘most wanted’ woman arrested in India for son’s murder

Cindy Rodriguez Singh. PIC/BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Listen to this article
FBI ‘most wanted’ woman arrested in India for son’s murder
x
00:00

A woman on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitives’ list was arrested in India on charges of killing her six-year-old son, according to officials. The arrest of Cindy Rodriguez Singh, 40, was the fourth ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ capture in seven months, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

A woman on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitives’ list was arrested in India on charges of killing her six-year-old son, according to officials. The arrest of Cindy Rodriguez Singh, 40, was the fourth ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ capture in seven months, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

He credited law enforcement partners in Texas, the US Justice Department, INTERPOL, and authorities in India for their coordination leading to Singh’s arrest, who was wanted on state charges of killing her son. She fled the US in 2023 to evade prosecution. The FBI offered a reward of up to $250,000 (approximately R2.2 crore) for information leading to her arrest. She has been transported to the US and will be turned over to Texas authorities.



In March 2023, authorities in Texas conducted a welfare check for Singh’s special needs son Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who had not been seen since October 2022. Singh allegedly lied about his whereabouts, indicating that the child was in Mexico with his biological father and had been there since November 2022. Two days later, she boarded a flight to India with her husband — the boy’s Indian-origin stepfather — and six other juvenile children, and never returned. The then-missing child was not among them.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

new york texas united states of america world news International news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK