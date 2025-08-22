The arrest of Cindy Rodriguez Singh, 40, was the fourth ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ capture in seven months, FBI Director Kash Patel said; he credited law enforcement partners in Texas, the US Justice Department, INTERPOL, and authorities in India for their coordination leading to Singh’s arrest

A woman on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitives’ list was arrested in India on charges of killing her six-year-old son, according to officials. The arrest of Cindy Rodriguez Singh, 40, was the fourth ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ capture in seven months, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

He credited law enforcement partners in Texas, the US Justice Department, INTERPOL, and authorities in India for their coordination leading to Singh’s arrest, who was wanted on state charges of killing her son. She fled the US in 2023 to evade prosecution. The FBI offered a reward of up to $250,000 (approximately R2.2 crore) for information leading to her arrest. She has been transported to the US and will be turned over to Texas authorities.

In March 2023, authorities in Texas conducted a welfare check for Singh’s special needs son Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who had not been seen since October 2022. Singh allegedly lied about his whereabouts, indicating that the child was in Mexico with his biological father and had been there since November 2022. Two days later, she boarded a flight to India with her husband — the boy’s Indian-origin stepfather — and six other juvenile children, and never returned. The then-missing child was not among them.

