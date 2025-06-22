Harvard had sued the Department of Homeland Security in May after the agency withdrew the school’s certification to host foreign students and issue paperwork for their visa

The court order allows Harvard to continue enrolling international students. Pic/Instagram@harvard

Listen to this article Federal judge blocks Donald Trump effort to keep Harvard University from hosting foreign students x 00:00

A federal judge on Friday blocked US President Donald Trump’s bid to keep Harvard from hosting foreign students. In reaction to the judge’s Friday ruling, a Harvard spokesperson said, “The Court order allows Harvard to continue enrolling international students and scholars while the case moves forward. Harvard will continue to defend its rights — and the rights of its students and scholars.”

Harvard had sued the Department of Homeland Security in May after the agency withdrew the school’s certification to host foreign students and issue paperwork for their visa. New foreign students would have been barred from coming to Harvard.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever