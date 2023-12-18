Fire burns construction site in US city

Officials have not yet determined the cause for either fire and have not suggested that they were related, but both are under investigation.

This was the second fire in the area in three days. Pic/The Denver Post

Firefighters in the Denver metro area responded to the second large fire at an Aurora construction site in three days on Saturday. Officials have not yet determined the cause for either fire and have not suggested that they were related, but both are under investigation.

Saturday’s five-alarm fire was reported about 12.48 pm, said Aurora Fire Rescue spokesperson Andrew Logan, at a large apartment building that was still under construction. Responding crews went to the top floor of the five-story building where the blaze was reported to have started, but the dangerous conditions soon forced crews from several different agencies to focus on fighting the flames from outside the structure.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, according to a department news release, but was not taken to a hospital and is recovering. No other buildings were damaged in the fire, Logan said. Another fire on Thursday engulfed several buildings were under construction in the city.

