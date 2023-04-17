Fire in Dubai kills 16, injures nine in apartment

A statement from Dubai Civil Defense issued by the city-state’s Dubai Media Office gave the death toll. The Dubai Civil Defense statement described the fire as starting on the fourth floor. The char marks could be seen on the fifth floor, where glass appeared to have been blown out by the blaze

The Four Indians killed in the fire include a couple from Kerala. Pic/AP

A fire swept through an apartment building in an older neighbourhood of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 16 people and injuring another nine, authorities said Sunday. At least four Indians, including a couple from Kerala, were among the 16 people dead.

The blaze Saturday in the Al Murar area of Dubai’s historic Deira neighborhood struck an apartment believed to have been shared by multiple individuals, a common practice for labourers who power the economy in this city-state known more for its towering skyscrapers. But the tight quarters, often subdivided by makeshift barriers of plywood, drywall or shower curtains, can become a major risk in fires.

A statement from Dubai Civil Defense issued by the city-state’s Dubai Media Office gave the death toll. The Dubai Civil Defense statement described the fire as starting on the fourth floor. The char marks could be seen on the fifth floor, where glass appeared to have been blown out by the blaze.

4

No. of Indians killed in the blaze

