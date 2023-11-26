Breaking News
Fire in Karachi shopping mall kills 11, injures 6

Updated on: 26 November,2023 05:43 AM IST  |  Karachi
Agencies |

Twelve fire tenders, a snorkel and around 50 firefighters were called to control the fire and rescue around 42 people in the building. 

A massive fire tore through a shopping mall in Pakistan’s Karachi city on Saturday, killing at least 11 people and injuring six, officials said. The fire that broke out at around 7 am on the second floor engulfed the fourth, fifth and sixth floors of the shopping mall, but it was not clear what caused it. Twelve fire tenders, a snorkel and around 50 firefighters were called to control the fire and rescue around 42 people in the building. 


Chief Fire Officer Mubin Ahmed said that 11 people were killed and six injured in the blaze. “Our teams are still searching for anyone still in the building but we rescued 42 people, all males who were present when the fire broke out around 7 am this morning,” he said. Mayor Murtaza Wahab confirmed that nine persons were killed in the fire but police official Summaya Syed said that 11 bodies have been brought to two hospitals.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


pakistan karachi world news

