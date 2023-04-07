Fire official: 11 hurt in Detroit apartment building fire

It left the five-story building heavily damaged

Representative image. Pic/Istock

About a dozen people were hurt in an apartment building fire early Friday morning on Detroit's west side.

Twenty people were displaced and 11 people suffered injuries including smoke inhalation, bumps and bruises, Fire Chief James Harris told The Detroit News.

The blaze was reported around 3:30 a.m.

It left the five-story building heavily damaged.

Also Read: Four girls charred to death in Uttarakhand building fire, CM expresses grief

At least some sections of the building's roof appeared to have collapsed.

Harris described the building as a "total loss."

The cause of the fire was under investigation Friday morning.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.