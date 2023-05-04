Ukrainian drone attack overnight likely to have caused blaze, say officials

Firefighters work at the oil depot near Taqman in Krasnodar region, south of Russia. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Fire rages at oil depot behind Russian lines x 00:00

A massive blaze broke out at an oil depot behind Russian lines, local officials said on Wednesday, while the Kremlin’s forces used 26 Iranian-made drones in another nighttime attack on Ukraine as the war stretched into its 15th month. The oil depot erupted in flames in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, located east of the Russian-held Crimean Peninsula, according to Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev.

He didn’t say what caused the fire, which was described as extremely difficult to put out. But some Russian media outlets said it was likely caused by a Ukrainian drone attack overnight. There was no official comment on that possibility. Local residents heard an explosion shortly before the fire erupted, Russian news site Baza said.

Meanwhile, explosions were heard in Kyiv and elsewhere during the night as Ukrainian air defenses shot down 21 of the Russian drones.

21

No. of Russian drones shot down

Pope greets Russian Orthodox envoy amid peace mission

Pope Francis on Wednesday greeted the foreign envoy of the Russian Orthodox Church, just days after revealing a secret “mission” was under way to try to put an end to the war in Ukraine. Metropolitan Anthony attended Francis’ weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square and then greeted Francis at the end. He presented the pope with an icon, which Francis blessed. Francis devoted his remarks at the audience to a recap of his weekend visit to Hungary, during which he made repeated calls for an end to the war.

Also Read: Drone attack was attempt on President Vladimir Putin's life, will retaliate: Russia

Zelensky seeks more firepower in Finland visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto review the honor guard in Helsinki. Pic/AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Helsinki for talks with the prime ministers of four Nordic countries on Wednesday as part of his effort to secure greater firepower for his country’s armed forces as they figure out how to dislodge Russian troops from occupied areas of Ukraine.

The Nordic countries — Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark — have been among Kyiv’s strongest backers since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Before the meeting with Zelensky in Finland’s capital, Nordic officials appeared ready to provide more aid as the war stretches into its 15th month. “There is still an urgent need for military support to ensure that the Ukrainians stand as strong as possible in the fight against Russia,” Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen said.

US to send Ukraine $300mn in military aid

The US is sending Ukraine about $300 million in additional military aid, including an enormous amount of artillery rounds, howitzers, air-to-ground rockets and ammunition as the launch of a spring offensive against Russian forces approaches, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

Germany raids Russian bizman’s superyacht

German authorities raided a luxury yacht belonging to a wealthy Russian businessman as part of a probe into possible breaches of Western sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, officials said Wednesday. Authorities are trying to determine whether the businessman tried to hide valuables on the yacht, which he is required to report under European Union sanctions imposed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever