First Ukraine grain ship since start of war leaves

Russia’s defence ministry said on Monday that its forces had destroyed two U.S.-made HIMARS in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, and a launch system for Harpoon anti-ship missiles in Odesa region, Interfax reported

Bulk carrier M/V Razoni, carrying 26,000 tonnes of corn, leaves Ukraine’s port of Odesa, en route Tripoli, Lebanon on Monday. Pic/AFP

A ship carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage agreement, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked shipping through the Black Sea five months ago. Ukraine’s foreign minister called it “a day of relief for the world”, especially for countries threatened by food shortages and hunger because of the disrupted shipments.

The sailing was made possible after Turkey and the United Nations brokered a grain-and-fertiliser export agreement between Russia and Ukraine last month. “The first grain ship since #RussianAggression has left port,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. “Today Ukraine, together with its partners, makes another step to prevent world hunger.” The Turkish defence minister said earlier that the Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni would head to Lebanon.

Ukrainian presidential officials have said 17 ships are docked in Black Sea ports with almost 6,00,000 tonnes of cargo, mostly grain. Kubrakov said more ships would follow. Unlocking the ports would provide at least $1 billion in foreign exchange revenue for Ukraine’s economy and allow the agricultural sector to plan next year’s sowing season, he said. Moscow has denied esponsibility for the food crisis, blaming Western sanctions for slowing exports and Ukraine for mining the approaches to its ports. Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said the Razoni would anchor in the Bosphorus off Istanbul on Tuesday afternoon and will be inspected by a joint team of Russian, Ukrainian, United Nations and Turkish representatives.

‘Harpoon, HIMARS systems destroyed’

A launch truck fires the HIMARS. Representation pic/AP

