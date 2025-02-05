Breaking News
Sweden: Five shot at adult education centre near Orebro city

Updated on: 05 February,2025 08:45 AM IST  |  Orebro
Agencies |

Top

Police didn’t confirm this, but said the suspected perpetrator was among the five people shot.

Emergency services personnel gather outside the school. PIC/AFP

Five people were shot at an adult education centre in Sweden on Tuesday, police said. The conditions of the victims weren’t immediately clear. As per news reports, the perpetrator died by suicide, after around 10 gunshots were heard. Police didn’t confirm this, but said the suspected perpetrator was among the five people shot.


The adult education centre is on the outskirts of the city of Orebro, which is located about 200 km west of Stockholm. The school, called Campus Risbergska, serves students who are over age 20.


Primary and upper secondary school courses are offered, as well as Swedish classes for immigrants, vocational training and programmes for people with intellectual disabilities. The violence broke out after many students had gone home.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sweden suicide world news International news stockholm

