Flexing at 53

This pole-dancing grandma has managed to turned many heads with her flamboyant moves

Burnett began pole dancing when she turned 47

Kerry Burnett, 53, is a pole-dancing grandmother from England who says her life began once the exercise became part of her routine. And, not only is she in the best shape of her life, she says she is able to make a living teaching the same art to others. “It was so late in life, but it was the first time I ever felt good inside-out,” Burnett said.

“I feel like fate really put this in my path, not only to recover my body, but to get rid of the negativity that comes with it,” she added. From a young age, Burnett battled an eating disorder, reporting that her dream of becoming a dancer was crushed after being told she was “too fat” while she was in stage school. She claims she was instructed to “eat cabbage” and “drink water,” which she followed for a while.

Burnett began pole dancing when she turned 47. She had made a bucket list and pole dancing was on it—but at the time, she feared she was too old. She decided to take the plunge and try one class, and instantly got hooked. “I was only going to do one class, but the class was so refreshing and non-judgmental, and there were all different body sizes, so I stayed. I’m 53 now, and the strongest I’ve ever been,” she recalled.

Fancy fish scan

A Fancy-looking French angelfish that was found one day with a funny float has its buoyancy back after taking some time from its tropical trappings to get a CT scan at the Denver Zoo.

A zoo worker recently noticed the blue and yellow fish was swimming with a tilt, prompting a visit last week to the facility’s on-site hospital for an ultrasound and CT scan.

The CT scan took place in a machine large enough to fit a 700-pound (318-kilogram) grizzly bear, so some special accommodations were required, zoo spokesperson Jake Kubie said. The approximately seven-inch (18-centimeter) fish was sedated and balanced upright.

Hair to the throne

A two-year-old girl, Adik Misscylen from Bintulu, Malaysia has a rare affliction called “werewolf syndrome” that causes her body to be covered in hair. She has melted hearts after Malaysia’s monarch’s visited her, and deemed her “child from heaven”.

Mona lisa on a tater?

A Brazilian professional makeup artist Huylson Tormen re-created the “Mona Lisa” with potatoes and lettuce to make an edible masterpiece. He posted videos showing his creative process as he turned his grocery list into a re-imagining of the famous painting.

Lemur on the run

Police in Missouri responded to a call about an exotic animal and arrived to find a lemur running loose through a neighborhood. Officers were able to corner the lemur and wrap it in a blanket.

Who let the dreads down?



Pic/Instagram

A Jamaican man revealed he has been growing his dreadlocks for over 40 years and had to stand on a roof to show them off. In the 45-second clip posted on Instagram, the man, whose name was not disclosed, stands on top of a house to let down his dreadlocks. His tresses reportedly go past his feet.

Is E.T phoning home?



Pic/X

The dramatic presentation of supposed “non-human corpses” is being taken far less seriously online than it was in Mexico’s Congress. “So the Mexicans discovered a 1,000-year-old mummy which supposedly is an alien,” entrepreneur Nikos Drandakis tweeted, about the remains found in Peru. “And this alien happens to: 1: look exactly like [Steven] Spielberg’s ET.”