Folding clothes could make you inhale plastic

Microplastics are small pieces of plastic that are less than 5 mm in size. Pic/University of Portsmouth

Routine domestic activities could expose people to a cloud of plastic particles so small that they can be inhaled deep into the lungs, according to research seen exclusively by Sky News.

The study at the University of Portsmouth found a fitness workout on a synthetic carpet could result in up to 110 plastic fibres or fragments being breathed in every minute.

The study indicated that folding laundry made from synthetic fabrics could lead to seven pieces of microplastic being inhaled per minute. Sitting on a sofa could result in 10 particles being breathed in every minute. But the plastic load from a workout was likely to be more than 10 times higher because of the impact on the carpet and also the higher breathing rate.

