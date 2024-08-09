"Foolish" Pakistan government will soon meet its end, says ex-PM Imran Khan

The 71-year-old founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party demanded the CCTV footage of last year's May 9 riots be made public to ascertain the real culprits behind the riots

Imran Khan. File Pic

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that the country's government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is "foolish" and will "soon meet its end", Pakistan-based ARY News reported. Khan, the country's fomer prime minister Imran Khan while talking to reporters in Adiala Jail where he is currently being held said that the government, which does not understand the situation, is sinking deep into a muddle and "will soon meet its end", ARY News reported.

He added that he has plenty of time, unlike the government. The 71-year-old founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party demanded the CCTV footage of last year's May 9 riots be made public to ascertain the real culprits behind the riots. He added that if any PTI worker is found in it, he would not only expel them from the party but also apologise, ARY News reported.

"If the culprits are found to be affiliated with the PTI, I will not only expel them from the party but also apologise," ARY News reported, quoting Imran Khan. He added that the footage will help identify the culprits and said that the conditional apology is for the sake of Pakistan, ARY News reported. He also said that the government is trying its best to eliminate his party and if elections are held in these conditions, the PTI will not accept the results.

On July 30, Imran Khan reiterated his earlier statement that he directed his party workers to hold a peaceful protest outside the military's General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi before his arrest on May 9, 2023. Without revealing any identity, Imran Khan also said that he would produce a witness in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

On November 13, 2023, the Islamabad Accountability Court issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in the Toshakhana and 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust cases. The Al-Qadir Trust case involves accusations of corruption and abuse of authority. The case is under investigation by the National Accountability Bureau.

