Ishiba defeated Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, who was seeking to become Japan's first female prime minister.

Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba has been elected as the new head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), putting him in position to become the country's next prime minister. Ishiba will take office next Monday, after a formal parliamentary vote, reported the Associated Press.

According to the report, the LDP, which has a majority in parliament, ensures that its leader is inevitably appointed prime minister. Ishiba, a defence policy expert, has advocated for an Asian NATO and a more balanced Japan-US security alliance. He is also an outspoken advocate of Taiwan's democracy and has recommended establishing a disaster management agency in Japan, which is one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.

Ishiba defeated Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, who was seeking to become Japan's first female prime minister. A record nine candidates, including two women, competed for the leadership position, with votes cast by LDP members of parliament and one million party members, representing only 1 per cent of Japan's eligible voters, the AP report added.

According to the report, Fumio Kishida, the outgoing Prime Minister, opted to resign after various party corruption scandals. The LDP expects that Ishiba's leadership will rebuild public trust ahead of the upcoming general election.

Political experts warn that sustained party instability might usher in a return to Japan's "revolving door" leadership of the early 2000s when frequent changes in prime ministers hampered long-term policy planning and international relations, the AP report stated.

Reportedly, the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ), despite LDP scandals, has struggled to acquire traction. Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, the party's current head, is pushing it towards a more conservative posture, which some feel could lead to greater political realignment.

On Tuesday, Kishida and his government will resign, and Ishiba will be formally designated prime minister before creating a new cabinet later that day, the AP report added.

Fumio Kishida on stepping down as Japan PM

Fumio Kishida, in August, during a press conference had said that he would be stepping down as Prime Minister of Japan ending his three-year term which was marred by scandals. He, during the conference, said, "Politics cannot function without public trust. I will now focus on supporting the newly elected LDP leader as a rank-and-file member of the party."