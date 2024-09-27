Breaking News
Mumbai: DUI cases up six-fold
Mumbai: This 45-feet drain brought Central Railway to halt; watch video
Mumbai rain updates: Why live alerts were delayed; watch video
Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s kin seeks protection after receiving threats
Navi Mumbai: Missing for seven hours, elderly couple reunited with family
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Former Defence Min Ishiba chosen to lead Japans ruling party set to become PM next week

Former Defence Min Ishiba chosen to lead Japan's ruling party, set to become PM next week

Updated on: 27 September,2024 03:25 PM IST  |  Tokyo
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ishiba defeated Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, who was seeking to become Japan's first female prime minister.

Former Defence Min Ishiba chosen to lead Japan's ruling party, set to become PM next week

Japanese PM designate Ishiba Shigeru/ X

Listen to this article
Former Defence Min Ishiba chosen to lead Japan's ruling party, set to become PM next week
x
00:00

Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba has been elected as the new head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), putting him in position to become the country's next prime minister. Ishiba will take office next Monday, after a formal parliamentary vote, reported the Associated Press. 


According to the report, the LDP, which has a majority in parliament, ensures that its leader is inevitably appointed prime minister. Ishiba, a defence policy expert, has advocated for an Asian NATO and a more balanced Japan-US security alliance. He is also an outspoken advocate of Taiwan's democracy and has recommended establishing a disaster management agency in Japan, which is one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.


Ishiba defeated Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, who was seeking to become Japan's first female prime minister. A record nine candidates, including two women, competed for the leadership position, with votes cast by LDP members of parliament and one million party members, representing only 1 per cent of Japan's eligible voters, the AP report added.


According to the report, Fumio Kishida, the outgoing Prime Minister, opted to resign after various party corruption scandals. The LDP expects that Ishiba's leadership will rebuild public trust ahead of the upcoming general election.

Political experts warn that sustained party instability might usher in a return to Japan's "revolving door" leadership of the early 2000s when frequent changes in prime ministers hampered long-term policy planning and international relations, the AP report stated. 

Reportedly, the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ), despite LDP scandals, has struggled to acquire traction. Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, the party's current head, is pushing it towards a more conservative posture, which some feel could lead to greater political realignment.

On Tuesday, Kishida and his government will resign, and Ishiba will be formally designated prime minister before creating a new cabinet later that day, the AP report added.

Fumio Kishida on stepping down as Japan PM

Fumio Kishida, in August, during a press conference had said that he would be stepping down as Prime Minister of Japan ending his three-year term which was marred by scandals. He, during the conference, said, "Politics cannot function without public trust. I will now focus on supporting the newly elected LDP leader as a rank-and-file member of the party."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PTI tokyo japan world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK