Breaking News
Konkan Railway and MoRTH collaborate for tunnel projects on highways
Ajit Pawar announces new rules for beer, liquor shops in housing societies
Maharashtra govt to take action on religious places violating decibel limits: CM
BMC begins removing abandoned vehicles, shifts 54 cars from Matunga
Aurangzeb remarks case: Mumbai court grants anticipatory bail to Abu Azmi
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > News > World News > Article > Ex Filipino President Duterte held at Manila airport

Ex-Filipino President Duterte held at Manila airport

Updated on: 12 March,2025 09:32 AM IST  |  Manila
Agencies |

Top

Duterte was arrested after arriving from Hong Kong and police took him into custody on orders of the ICC, which has been investigating the massive killings that happened under the former president’s deadly crackdown against illegal drugs

Ex-Filipino President Duterte held at Manila airport

Rodrigo Duterte. File pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Ex-Filipino President Duterte held at Manila airport
x
00:00

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested by police at Manila’s international airport Tuesday on order of the International Criminal Court in connection with a case of crime against humanity filed against him, the Philippine government said.


Duterte was arrested after arriving from Hong Kong and police took him into custody on orders of the ICC, which has been investigating the massive killings that happened under the former president’s deadly crackdown against illegal drugs. He returned after delivering a fiery speech to Filipino diaspora in Hong Kong, at a campaign rally on Sunday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manila news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK