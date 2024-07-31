Breaking News
Former lead BBC news presenter faces 10 years in jail

Updated on: 01 August,2024 05:56 AM IST  |  London
The offences that he pleaded guilty to at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London involved images shared on WhatsApp

Former lead BBC news presenter faces 10 years in jail

Huw Edwards leaves after a hearing in a case involving the making of indecent images of kids, at the court in London, on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Former lead BBC news presenter faces 10 years in jail
Huw Edwards, the BBC’s former top news presenter, pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of making indecent images of children.


Edwards, 62, was one of the BBC’s most prominent figures as well as one of its highest-paid before he was suspended in July 2023 for separate claims made last year. He later resigned for health reasons.



The offences that he pleaded guilty to at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London involved images shared on WhatsApp.


After admitting the charges, he sat staring into the distance, with his head tilted slightly upwards.

The Metropolitan Police said earlier this week that he was arrested in November last year and charged on June 26. He could receive a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Edwards had been the lead anchor on the BBC’s nighttime news and led BBC coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. 

