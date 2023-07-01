Breaking News
France arrests more than 1,300 people after fourth night of rioting over teen's killing by police

Updated on: 01 July,2023 03:03 PM IST  |  Paris
AP |

Top

France's Interior Ministry said Saturday that 1,311 people were arrested around the country during a fourth night of riots triggered by the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old by police

A police officer throws a tear gas canister to youths (Pic/AP)

France's Interior Ministry said Saturday that 1,311 people were arrested around the country during a fourth night of riots triggered by the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old by police.


The government deployed 45,000 police around the country to try to quell violence. Overnight young protesters clashed with police, set some 2,500 fires and ransacked stores.


The funeral ceremony for Nahel, who was killed by police in the suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday, began Saturday with a visitation, to be followed by a mosque ceremony and burial in a cemetery there.


