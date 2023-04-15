France awaits constitutional ruling on higher retirement age

Spontaneous demonstrations were likely around France ahead of the nine-member court’s ruling.

Police forces set up a barricade in front of the Constitutional Council Friday in Paris. Pic/AP

An elite French institution was expected to rule Friday on whether President Emmanuel Macron’s contested plan to raise the retirement age is constitutional, a decision that could calm or further enrage opponents of the change.

All eyes were on the heavily guarded Constitutional Council, which can nix all or parts of a complex pension reform plan that Macron pushed through without a vote by the lower house of parliament. Spontaneous demonstrations were likely around France ahead of the nine-member court’s ruling.

The president’s drive to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 has provoked months of labour strikes and protests. Violence by pockets of ultra-left radicals marked the 12 otherwise peaceful nationwide marches that unions organized since January.

In addition to ruling on the pension reforms, the Constitutional Council also will decide on a request by lawmakers who oppose the plan to use a little-used and lengthy process that could ultimately lead to a referendum on a proposal for the legal retirement age not to exceed 62.

The court members can reject the pension legislation in whole or in part. Any sections they conclude pass constitutional muster must be promulgated into law, whether or not the council also grants the referendum request.

