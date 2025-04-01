France fines Apple over app permissions to track user data

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 April,2025 09:36 AM IST  |  Paris
But it ruled that the “way in which it was implemented was neither necessary nor proportionate to Apple’s objective of protecting personal data”

An Apple store. Pic/Bloomberg

France’s antitrust regulator fined Apple 150 million euros ($162 million) on Monday for abusing its dominant position in the distribution of mobile applications for iOS and iPad devices between April 2021 and July 2023.


The French Competition Authority said it found that the objective of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework asking for users’ permission before tracking them was not in itself open to criticism. But it ruled that the “way in which it was implemented was neither necessary nor proportionate to Apple’s objective of protecting personal data”.


The framework requires iPhone or iPad users to consent to data collection by third-party applications in systems operated by Apple, in order to better protect privacy, and displaying a window in a partially standardized format.


