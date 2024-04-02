Breaking News
France presses China on trade Ukraine
France presses China on trade, Ukraine

Updated on: 02 April,2024 05:36 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

“The rebalancing of our economic partnership is a priority, as it is for our European partners,” Sejourne said at a joint news conference with Wang

France presses China on trade, Ukraine

Stéphane Sejourne and Wang Yi. Pic/AP

The French foreign minister pressed China on trade issues and the war in Ukraine on Monday ahead of a planned visit to France by Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this spring. Stephane Sejourne, in talks with his counterpart Wang Yi in the Chinese capital, largely echoed positions that have been laid out by European leaders, including Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on a visit to Beijing last week.


“The rebalancing of our economic partnership is a priority, as it is for our European partners,” Sejourne said at a joint news conference with Wang. “The European Union is a very open market, the most open in the world. But the current deficits with a certain number of countries, including China, are not sustainable for us.”European officials have expressed concern that a flood of low-priced Chinese-made electric vehicles could disrupt production and displace jobs in Europe. 


The EU is investigating whether Chinese government subsidies for EVs give an unfair advantage to Chinese auto exporters. European companies operating in China are complaining that recent changes to national security laws have made it riskier to invest and do business in the country.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

