France's parliament considers ban on single-use e-cigarettes

France’s parliament considers ban on single-use e-cigarettes

Updated on: 06 December,2023 06:29 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies

Top

The National Assembly was expected to vote on the measure Monday night

France's parliament considers ban on single-use e-cigarettes

An e-cigarette lies discarded on the ground

Listen to this article
France’s parliament considers ban on single-use e-cigarettes
x
00:00

The French parliament is considering a ban on single-use, disposable electronic cigarettes that are popular with teenagers for their sweet flavours and are under scrutiny as a new source of trash. The ban, supported Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau, aims to protect the health of youths and mitigate the environmental impacts of the increasingly popular disposable products known as “puffs”.


The National Assembly was expected to vote on the measure Monday night. If passed, it would then move to the Senate and could go into effect by September 2024. Disposable e-cigarettes are small, battery-powered devices that deliver vaporised nicotine with various flavourings. While they do not contain tobacco, many include nicotine, a dangerous chemical known for its addictive properties.


