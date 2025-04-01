Breaking News
French far-right leader found guilty of embezzlement

Updated on: 01 April,2025 09:36 AM IST  |  Paris
According to Al Jazeera, she has accused the prosecutors of seeking her “political death”.

Marine Le Pen seen leaving the Tribunal de Paris courthouse

A French court has found National Rally leader Marine Le Pen guilty of embezzling European Union funds, Al Jazeera reported on Monday. As per Al Jazeera, the Paris court ruled that Le Pen used more than 3 million euros (USD 3.3m) of the European Parliament funds for paying the members of her National Rally party.


The ruling therefore threatens to push her out of the 2027 presidential race, in which she is currently the front-runner, according to opinion polls cited by Al Jazeera. The sentencing could see Le Pen be declared ineligible to run for the office.


According to Al Jazeera, she has accused the prosecutors of seeking her “political death”. Notably, a jail sentence and heavy financial penalty are also possible. According to CNN, the court’s president, Benedicte de Perthuis, said Le Pen’s actions amounted to a “serious and lasting attack on the rules of democratic life in Europe, but especially in France”.


Le Pen left the courtroom before her sentence had been read out in full. Currently a member of the French parliament, Le Pen was found guilty alongside eight MEPs from her party and 12 assistants. They were accused of using European Parliament money to pay staff who were in fact working for her political party, the National Rally (RN), in France.

european union paris world news International news

