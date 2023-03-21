French govt fights to survive with 2 no-confidence motions

The Senate, dominated by conservatives who back the retirement plan, passed the legislation last week.

Confederation National du Travail unionists block access to a waste treatment center Monday in Coueron. Pic/AFP

France’s government is fighting for its survival Monday against no-confidence motions filed by lawmakers who are furious that President Emmanuel Macron used special constitutional powers to force through an unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without giving them a vote.

National Assembly lawmakers are set to vote in the afternoon on two no-confidence motions, one from the far-right National Rally and the other, more threatening one from a small group that has gathered support across the left. The Senate, dominated by conservatives who back the retirement plan, passed the legislation last week.

The no-confidence motions each need the backing of 287 lawmakers in the National Assembly, the lower chamber, to pass. Although the motions appear unlikely to succeed, the climate of protest that Macron’s pension reforms has sparked in parliament and on the streets means the outcome of voting in the National Assembly is not guaranteed. No such motion has succeeded since 1962.

287

No of lawmakers whose backing is needed

