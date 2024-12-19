Mayotte is demolished,” an airport security agent told Macron as soon as he stepped off the plane

A destroyed neighbourhood in Trevani, Mayotte. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article French Prez arrives in cyclone-hit Mayotte x 00:00

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived on Thursday to the Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte to survey the devastation that Cyclone Chido brought upon the French territory as thousands of people tried cope without the bare essentials such as water or electricity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mayotte is demolished,” an airport security agent told Macron as soon as he stepped off the plane. “Small children are without water and have nowhere to go because “everything is demolished”.

Macron went on a helicopter for an aerial appraisal of the damage. He then headed to the hospital in Mamoudzou, Mayotte’s capital, to meet medical staff and patients, and later visited a destroyed area.

Authorities said at least 31 people have died and more than 1,500 were injured, with over 200 being in critical condition.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever