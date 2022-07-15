Breaking News
Maharashtra local body elections put off till further notice
MP Navneet Rana writes to Amit Shah seeking action against ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases count plateaus, city records two deaths
BREAKING: Crime branch makes first arrest in Vasai landslide case; builder held from Kandivli
NSE-co location case: ED summons former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
Home > News > World News > Article > Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia the US

Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia, the US

Updated on: 15 July,2022 09:45 AM IST  |  Wellington
Agencies |

Top

A new wave of coronavirus infections is rapidly spreading through Asia and the US

Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia, the US

Representative Image


A new wave of coronavirus infections is rapidly spreading through Asia and the US. 

The renewed surge in cases, mostly of the BA.4/5 Omicron variants, provides a further challenge for authorities grappling with the economic fallout of earlier waves of the pandemic while trying to avoid restrictions. 




In the US, the surge is driven by the BA.5 variant, which accounts for 65% of cases with its cousin BA.4 contributing another 16%.


9,80,691
No of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours

55,54,46,890
Total no. of cases worldwide

63,53,692
Total no of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Coronavirus Omicron vaccine vaccination wellington world news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK