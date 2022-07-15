Fresh Covid wave sweeps Asia, the US

A new wave of coronavirus infections is rapidly spreading through Asia and the US

A new wave of coronavirus infections is rapidly spreading through Asia and the US.

The renewed surge in cases, mostly of the BA.4/5 Omicron variants, provides a further challenge for authorities grappling with the economic fallout of earlier waves of the pandemic while trying to avoid restrictions.

In the US, the surge is driven by the BA.5 variant, which accounts for 65% of cases with its cousin BA.4 contributing another 16%.

9,80,691

No of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours

55,54,46,890

Total no. of cases worldwide

63,53,692

Total no of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

