Fresh Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia-held areas

Updated on: 21 August,2022 08:05 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Fresh Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia-held areas

Ukrainian tankers fill their tank with a fuel at the front line in the Donetsk region. Pic/AFP


Russia reported fresh Ukrainian drone attacks on Friday evening, a day after explosions erupted near military bases in Russian-held areas of Ukraine and Russia itself, apparent displays of Kyiv’s growing ability to pummel Moscow’s assets far from front lines.


The latest incidents followed huge blasts last week at an air base in Russian-annexed Crimea. In a new assessment, a Western official said that incident had rendered half of Russia’s Black Sea naval aviation force useless in a stroke. 

Russia’s RIA and Tass news agencies, citing a local official in Crimea, said it appeared Russian anti-aircraft forces had been in action near the western Crimean port of Yevpatoriya on Friday night. Video posted by a Russian website showed what appeared to be a ground-to-air missile hitting a target.


