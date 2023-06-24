He was given serum, antibiotics and food supplements and after his health stabilised he was taken back to the jail where he is held in Beirut, the person said.

Hannibal Gadhafi started his hunger strike on June 3. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Gadhafi’s detained son hospitalised in Lebanon x 00:00

A son of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi was briefly taken to hospital this week after his health deteriorated nearly three weeks into a hunger strike to protest his detention without trial in Beirut, a person familiar with the case said Thursday.

The health of Hannibal Gadhafi, who has been only drinking small amounts of water, deteriorated on Wednesday the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case. Gadhafi, who started his hunger strike on June 3, was taken to Beirut’s Hotel-Dieu de France hospital on Wednesday after suffering a drop in blood pressure and inflammation in the spine.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was given serum, antibiotics and food supplements and after his health stabilised he was taken back to the jail where he is held in Beirut, the person said. A doctor checked on Gadhafi in his cell on Thursday and he is in stable condition, the person said. He has been detained in Lebanon since 2015 after he was kidnapped from Syria where he had been living.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever