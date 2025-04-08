Gaza death toll continues to rise

Monday’s update brings the total Palestinian death toll from the 18-month Israel-Hamas war to 50,752, with more 115,475 wounded.

Palestinians in Nablus march for an end to the war. Pic/AFP

Gaza’s Health Ministry said over the last 24 hours local hospitals have received the bodies of 57 people killed by Israeli strikes. Another 137 people have been wounded, it said. Monday’s update brings the total Palestinian death toll from the 18-month Israel-Hamas war to 50,752, with more 115,475 wounded.

The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its records, but says more than half the dead are women and children. Israel says it has killed around 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.

Macron calls for ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the lifting of Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid. Macron was in Cairo on Monday to meet with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and later with Jordan's King Abdullah II, close Western allies, who are also calling for a ceasefire. Israel ended its truce with Hamas last month and cut off all imports of food, fuel and humanitarian aid to the territory's 2 million Palestinians.

