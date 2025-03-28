Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > Gaza Palestinians protest against Hamas for 2nd day

Gaza: Palestinians protest against Hamas for 2nd day

Updated on: 28 March,2025 07:49 AM IST  |  Cairo
Agencies |

Top

The protests, which centred mainly on Gaza’s north, appeared to be aimed generally against the 17-month-long war

Gaza: Palestinians protest against Hamas for 2nd day

Palestinians at an anti-Hams protest call for an end to the war. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Gaza: Palestinians protest against Hamas for 2nd day
x
00:00

Thousands of Palestinians marched between the wreckage of a heavily destroyed town in northern Gaza on Wednesday, the second day of anti-war protests, with many chanting against Hamas in a rare display of public anger against the militant group.


The protests, which centred mainly on Gaza’s north, appeared to be aimed generally against the 17-month-long war. But the protesters also levelled unusually direct and public criticism of Hamas, which has quashed dissent violently in the past in Gaza.



In the town of Beit Lahiya, where a similar protest took place on Tuesday, about 3000 people demonstrated, with many chanting ‘The people want the fall of Hamas”. In the hard-hit Shijaiyah neighbourhood of Gaza City, dozens of men chanted ‘Out, out out! Hamas get out!’

Israelis protest outside parliament

Tens of thousands of Israelis flocked to Jerusalem on Wednesday to protest a bill that would change the way judges are selected. It’s the latest in a series of anti-government demonstrations that have rocked the country in recent weeks. The proposed bill is up for a final vote overnight and is expected to pass.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cairo egypt gaza strip hamas world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK