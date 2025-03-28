The protests, which centred mainly on Gaza’s north, appeared to be aimed generally against the 17-month-long war

Palestinians at an anti-Hams protest call for an end to the war. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Gaza: Palestinians protest against Hamas for 2nd day x 00:00

Thousands of Palestinians marched between the wreckage of a heavily destroyed town in northern Gaza on Wednesday, the second day of anti-war protests, with many chanting against Hamas in a rare display of public anger against the militant group.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests, which centred mainly on Gaza’s north, appeared to be aimed generally against the 17-month-long war. But the protesters also levelled unusually direct and public criticism of Hamas, which has quashed dissent violently in the past in Gaza.

In the town of Beit Lahiya, where a similar protest took place on Tuesday, about 3000 people demonstrated, with many chanting ‘The people want the fall of Hamas”. In the hard-hit Shijaiyah neighbourhood of Gaza City, dozens of men chanted ‘Out, out out! Hamas get out!’

Israelis protest outside parliament

Tens of thousands of Israelis flocked to Jerusalem on Wednesday to protest a bill that would change the way judges are selected. It’s the latest in a series of anti-government demonstrations that have rocked the country in recent weeks. The proposed bill is up for a final vote overnight and is expected to pass.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever