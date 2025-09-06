Breaking News
Gemini South telescope captures expanding tail of interstellar comet 3I Atlas

Gemini South telescope captures expanding tail of interstellar comet 3I-Atlas

Updated on: 06 September,2025 09:27 AM IST  |  Florida
Agencies

They show a wide coma of dust and gas around the ice ball as it speeds toward the sun, and also a tail that’s more extended than it was in previous shots. The new images confirm that the comet is becoming more active

3I-Atlas is 384 million kilometres from Earth. PIC courtesy/NoirLab

Observations by the Gemini South telescope in Chile reveal a growing tail on a comet that’s visiting from another star, in the most detailed pictures taken of the recently discovered 3I-Atlas.

They show a wide coma of dust and gas around the ice ball as it speeds toward the sun, and also a tail that’s more extended than it was in previous shots. The new images confirm that the comet is becoming more active.

