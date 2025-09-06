They show a wide coma of dust and gas around the ice ball as it speeds toward the sun, and also a tail that’s more extended than it was in previous shots. The new images confirm that the comet is becoming more active

3I-Atlas is 384 million kilometres from Earth. PIC courtesy/NoirLab

