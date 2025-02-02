German hunters vie for national deer calling title

The centuries-old tradition was initially aimed at feigning a stag’s rival during the rutting season so the deer comes out, giving hunters a chance to assess the animal before deciding whether to shoot it

There were no animals at the event, only bellowing men

German hunters tried to convince the jury at a national stag calling championship that they can imitate a bellowing red deer most realistically.

The competition took place on Friday at the Jagd & Hund (hunting and dog) trade fair in the city of Dortmund. There were no animals, only bellowing men using specially made ox horns, triton snail shells, glass cylinders and hollow stems of giant hogweed.

