Germany, Netherlands arrest nine over terror attack plans

Germany, Netherlands arrest nine over terror attack plans

Updated on: 07 July,2023 07:53 AM IST  |  Berlin
Agencies

Seven men arrested in Germany are accused of founding a “domestic terrorist group” and of supporting IS

Germany, Netherlands arrest nine over terror attack plans

Representational Image

Germany, Netherlands arrest nine over terror attack plans
Nine people from Central Asia were arrested in Germany and the Netherlands on Thursday in connection with alleged plans to carry out attacks in Germany in line with the Islamic State’s ideology.


Seven men arrested in Germany are accused of founding a “domestic terrorist group” and of supporting IS, German federal prosecutors said. All had radical Islamic views and came to Germany more or less simultaneously from Ukraine.


A year ago, the suspects allegedly formed a group that aimed to carry out attacks in Germany. According to prosecutors, the group was in contact with an IS offshoot. They had checked out possible targets in Germany and attempted to procure weapons.


In the Netherlands, the public prosecution service said a 29-year-old Tajik man and his 31-year-old Kyrgyz wife, who had lived in the country since last year, were arrested on suspicion of “committing preparatory acts for terrorism offenses.” The man is also suspected of membership in IS. Police suspect that the man “was given the order to plot a terrorist attack”.

