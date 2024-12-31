Gisele Pelicot’s ex-husband will not appeal sentence

Dominique Pelicot wants to spare his ex-wife the ordeal of another trial, lawyer Béatrice Zavarro said in an interview with broadcaster France Info

Gisele Pelicot speaking with the press after the sentencing. Pic/AP

The ex-husband of Gisele Pelicot won’t appeal his 20-year prison sentence for drugging and raping her and allowing dozens of other men to also rape her while she was unconscious, in a case that revolted France, his lawyer said Monday.

She said 17 of the 50 other men found guilty this month after a trial that lasted more than three months have decided to appeal their sentences.

The court in the southern French city of Avignon handed down sentences ranging from three to 15 years’ imprisonment for the 50 men found guilty of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault on Gisele Pelicot in a nearly decade-long period.

The court found Dominique Pelicot guilty of rape and all other charges against him and sentenced him to 20 years in prison, which was the maximum possible. At age 72, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars. He won’t be eligible for an early release until he’s served at least two-thirds of the sentence.

