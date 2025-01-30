Global outrage over DeepSeek AI’s stance

The Campaign for Uyghur said DeepSeek aggressively collects and stores personal information, such as IP addresses and conversation histories, on servers located in China

Kashgar market in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region which is inhabited by several ethnic minorities including the Muslim Uyghurs. File pic

Human rights activists and international experts have strongly criticised China’s newly developed AI platform, DeepSeek, after concerns arose regarding its role in spreading state propaganda, censoring sensitive subjects, and gathering personal data. While marketed as a technological advancement, the platform has come under fire for significant ethical and security issues.

The Campaign for Uyghur said DeepSeek aggressively collects and stores personal information, such as IP addresses and conversation histories, on servers located in China. This has raised concerns about potential abuse by the Chinese Communist Party, known for human rights violations. DeepSeek has also been accused of silencing dissenting opinions, particularly on topics related to Xinjiang, fueling fears that it is being used as a tool for state-sponsored surveillance.

Jan Czarnocki, a digital law expert based in Switzerland, said, “DeepSeek might be a breakthrough, but it is also a mouthpiece for Chinese propaganda.” He said he tried to get the AI to acknowledge China’s actions in Xinjiang as crimes against humanity. But every time he raised the issue, the AI abruptly stopped responding.

