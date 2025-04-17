Google makes Android safer

This security feature aims to protect user data by putting the device into a “Before First Unlock” state, where data is encrypted and harder to access.

The update makes devices safer. Representation Pic/istock

Google is rolling out a new update to Google Play Services, which will automatically restart Android phones and tablets if they have been locked for three consecutive days.

Once the device is locked for three days, it will automatically reboot and require the user to enter their passcode to access their data, to prevent unauthorised access.

