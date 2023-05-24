Government considering banning Imran Khan's party 'Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf', says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistan’s Defence Minister on Wednesday said that the government is considering banning former prime minister Imran Khan's political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

The Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters, “It is under consideration to ban PTI.” "The PTI has attacked the very basis of the state, that never happened before. It can't be tolerated".

On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of 70-year-old Khan by paramilitary rangers. People vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander house, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time. Police put the death toll in violent clashes to 10.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Asif said that Khan was still reluctant to condemn the attacks by his supporters on military and civilian installations.

"A decision (to ban PTI) has not been taken yet, but a review is surely underway,” he told reporters.

He, however, said that the matter will be referred to the Parliament for approval if the government finally decides to ban the former ruling party.

The minister said that the former premier considered the army as his adversary. “His (Khan's) entire politics was done in the lap of the army and today he has suddenly decided to stand against it,” Asif said.

In a confusing political situation marked by arrests, releases, and rearrests, the PTI leaders are seemingly caught in a revolving door as they continue to quit the party and politics, leaving people and pundits constantly perplexed.

It seems their spirits are being broken by a relentless cycle of arrests and rearrests from prison gates. It took five rearrests for senior PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari to abandon her resilient spirit and leave the political stage on Tuesday evening.

"Our party has been facing a crackdown really for one year," said Imran, in an earlier interview with AFP. "I was removed from power through this conspiracy by the ex-army chief."

The former premier said the violence following was a "conspiracy" staged to justify the repression of his party. (With inputs from agencies)