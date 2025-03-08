Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > News > World News > Article > Govt forces Assad loyalists clash in Syria over 70 killed

Govt forces, Assad loyalists clash in Syria; over 70 killed

Updated on: 08 March,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Latakia (Syria)
Agencies |

Top

The clashes are the worst since Assad was removed from power in early December by insurgent groups led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)

Govt forces, Assad loyalists clash in Syria; over 70 killed

Syrians in Idlib protest against remnants of militants loyal to Bashar al-Assad. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Govt forces, Assad loyalists clash in Syria; over 70 killed
x
00:00

Clashes between Syrian security forces and gunmen loyal to former president Bashar al-Assad in the country’s coastal region have left more than 70 people dead and an area outside government control, a war monitor said on Friday.


Government forces sent major reinforcements overnight to the cities of Latakia and Tartus as well as nearby towns and villages that are the heartland of the minority Alawite sect and a base of support for Assad, to try to get the situation under control, state media reported.


The clashes are the worst since Assad was removed from power in early December by insurgent groups led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

syria news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK