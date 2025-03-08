The clashes are the worst since Assad was removed from power in early December by insurgent groups led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)

Syrians in Idlib protest against remnants of militants loyal to Bashar al-Assad. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Govt forces, Assad loyalists clash in Syria; over 70 killed x 00:00

Clashes between Syrian security forces and gunmen loyal to former president Bashar al-Assad in the country’s coastal region have left more than 70 people dead and an area outside government control, a war monitor said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Government forces sent major reinforcements overnight to the cities of Latakia and Tartus as well as nearby towns and villages that are the heartland of the minority Alawite sect and a base of support for Assad, to try to get the situation under control, state media reported.

The clashes are the worst since Assad was removed from power in early December by insurgent groups led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever