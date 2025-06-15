Grandp(a)lank

The record only needed him to hold the plank for three minutes, but Maynard Williams, being the undeterred soul he is, held it for 30 minutes straight! Although Maynard is no stranger to pushing his limits, he is a long-distance runner relatively new to the planking world

Williams in his plank position. Pics/Guiness World Records

This record-wrecker grandpa from New Zealand has not only broken the record for oldest person to perform an abdominal plank (male) but has set the bar 10 times higher. The record only needed him to hold the plank for three minutes, but Maynard Williams, being the undeterred soul he is, held it for 30 minutes straight! Although Maynard is no stranger to pushing his limits, he is a long-distance runner relatively new to the planking world.

However, being the goal-driven person he is, he signed up for this challenge for the sheer fulfilment it provides. With a background in science, he practises a systematic routine and diet to prevent injuries and approach ageing with grace. He measures his sleep and observes his vitals with his smartwatch to ensure his training is appropriate.

In his months of training, he’d primarily focus on his core region with weighted planks, circuit training and even cardio. He found that playing music as he held the plank made it easier for him to pass the time and pull through the discomfort. Let this be your subtle reminder to hit the gym.

Flash those teeth

An Indian dentist truly loves capturing smiles

Pic/Guinness World Record

Dr Arcot Vasantha Rao Arun, a dentist with a fascination for cameras, began his collecting journey way back in 1997 after purchasing his first twin-lens camera from a flea market. As his fascination grew, so did his collection, which led him to open his very own camera museum in Chennai in 2017. Today, Dr Arun owns 5708 cameras, ranging from Nikon models to cameras from the late 1800s; there is something for every enthusiast. His expansive collection earned him the Guinness title of “world’s largest collection of still photography cameras”, all displayed for his fellow camera lovers to admire.

An unusual healer

A Filipino healer has resorted to pit viper bites, preaching the Tropidolaemus subannulatus venom’s benefits and rather unusual healing patterns. These pit vipers have proven miraculous in some cases, but fatal if allergic. Pic/Oddity Central

An apple a day…

Pic/NYPOST

Does not keep the US customs away. Travel influencer Dina was about to be charged $800 for accidentally carrying an apple on board with her. Luckily, she was cut some slack. Now that’s a mistake she’ll never repeat.

Straight outta sci-fi

Pic/Oddity

Caltech engineers — Mory Gharib and Ioannis Mandralis — have finally developed a drone that can easily morph from a flying drone to a rover-like machine. This could be the birth of something groundbreaking in air travel.

No gains?

Pic/The Nation Thailand

Korea’s most famous mukbang YouTuber – 28-year-old Tzuyang – has sparked controversy by eating enormous amounts of food in one sitting and not gaining any weight. But that controversy fizzled out.

Neck swinger’s party

Pic/NYPOST

The Chinese sleeping hack has taken the Internet by storm. It’s being called a physics experiment on the spinal cord. Senior citizens of Shenyang city have taken to the streets, resting their chins on U-shaped belts hanging from trees, making it a rather interesting sight to see. It’s certainly not what a doctor recommends, but hey, whatever helps you sleep at night.

“Losing it” over this Gukesh and Carlsen meme

Pic/ X @PSG_English

Indian chess prodigy Gukesh, after beating world Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen, has sparked another meme trend. People have taken to recreating both players’ reactions, depicting different humourous scenarios. G

Gukesh shares his love for such memes especially the one with the edit of a cat jumping off the table Magnus Carlsen had slammed after the match.