"Great opportunity to hear from Trump on three key issues that he's promised to deliver on": US Congressman Zach Nunn

US Congressman Zach Nunn said that they will have a great opportunity to hear US President Donald Trump on three key issues - American energy independence, national security and getting the economy back on track. Donald Trump is addressing the joint session of Congress on Tuesday, his first since taking over as President in his secong term in office.

On US President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, Nunn said, "We're going to have a great opportunity to really hear from President Trump on three key issues that he's promised to deliver on. The first is American energy independence. The second is our national security, including that at our southern border, and the third is getting our economy back on track. And this means tax cuts to be able to help working-class families keep the things they need, as well as bring down federal spending so that we don't have so much money going to Washington and we can keep that money directly in our communities."

Speaking to ANI, Zach Nunn praised the Trump administration's work in delivering for America and stressed that the key aspect of it is to put "America first." On the work done in the past six weeks of the Trump administration, he said, "I think the Trump administration has done a great job delivering from America, for America. I think a key aspect of this is that we've been able to put Americans first. One of the key elements of this is we brought some guests in from Iowa who are part of our workforce. You can't have a made in America first plan without a workforce that's made in America and this is a partnership that we've done through our trade skills making sure that people have the apprenticeship programs that work as well as being able to have those skill sets necessary to do the manufacturing, the advanced technology and the innovation that really only America's providing the world.

Speaking to ANI, US Congressman Scott Franklin expressed excitement to hear Trump's remarks. He stated that Trump is treating every day as though it is is the last and making the most of every minute. He said, "I am very excited to hear what the President has to say tonight. The American public is interested to hear after his first six weeks or so on the job exactly how he feels...He (US President Donald Trump) is treating every day as though it is the last and he is making the most of every minute that he has because he knows he is on limited time to get everything accomplished."

Speaking to ANI, US Congressman Dusty Johnson said, "US Congressman Dusty Johnson says, "I think Donald Trump is going to talk a lot about the illegal crossings, Ukraine war. We want a lasting and fair peace. It seems like he has got a mineral deal that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might be in favour of and that could be a good development." US Congressman Greg Stanton said that he has a pessimistic view about Trump's address to the US Congress. He said that Trump needs to explain his decision to cut healthcare for American people, switching sides amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

He said, "I think it's going to be, unfortunately, not a good speech. I'll tell you exactly why. Number one, he's going to have to explain why he is proposing to cut healthcare for the American people in the form of a Medicare system that's going to affect millions of Americans. He's going to have to explain why he turned his back on the people of Ukraine right in the middle of this horrific invasion by Putin and switched sides in that war, sending all the wrong messages to our allies."

"And he's going to have to explain why, at a time when we need to be lowering prices for the American people. We're doing tariffs on our next door neighbours, Mexico and Canada, thereby raising prices for the American people exactly the opposite of what he told the American people. So that's why I'm pessimistic about tonight's performance.

