Salman Rushdie backs Kamala Harris for US presidential polls, says 'I'm 1000 pc in for her'

Updated on: 30 July,2024 09:20 AM IST  |  New York
ANI |

He further said that Harris entering the presidential race has 'transformed' American politics in the last week

Salman Rushdie backs Kamala Harris for US presidential polls, says 'I'm 1000 pc in for her'

Salman Rushdie. Pic/AP

Renowned author Salman Rushdie has backed US Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidential elections, saying it is great to see a "black and Indian" woman running for the White House.


Calling Harris' rival, former President Donald Trump, a "hollow man without a single noble quality", the Booker Prize-winning author said the alternative can't be allowed to happen.



Rushdie was speaking at a virtual event named 'South Asian Men for Harris', which was attended by scores of leading names from the Indian-American community


"It's a critical moment...I am a boy from Bombay, and it's great to see an Indian woman running for the White House. My wife is African American, so we like the fact that there is a black and Indian woman running for the White House," he said at the event.

He further said that Harris entering the presidential race has 'transformed' American politics in the last week.

"Something very extraordinary, transformative has happened in American politics. In just under a week, the conversation has entirely changed with the arrival of Kamala Harris' candidacy...it has happened in the most joyful way," Rushdie added.

Weighing his support for the first Indian-American Vice President, the Indian-born British author further said he is "1000 per cent in for her."

"We have to make that work, because, we can't allow the alternative to happen...this hollow man without a single noble quality trying to drag this country towards authoritarianism. That cannot happen. Kamala, I believe, is the person, who can prevent it...I am right in 1000 per cent in for her," Rushdie further said.

Last week, President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and nominated his deputy, Kamala Harris, as the Democratic nominee for the race.

Harris signed US Vice President Kamala Harris signed the forms, officially declaring her candidature for the US presidential elections,

She emphasized that in November, her people-powered campaign would win and further reiterated that she would work hard to earn every vote.

Earlier on Sunday, Harris' campaign announced its latest fundraising total, stating it has raised USD 200 million, the bulk of which (666 per cent) came from first-time contributors in the 2024 election cycle.

Additionally, over 1,70,000 volunteers have also signed up to help the Harris campaign with phone banking, canvassing, and other get-out-the-vote efforts.

Harris' takeover has re-energized the Democratic campaign that had faltered following Biden's performance in the presidential debate against Trump, leaving the party in doubt about Biden's chances of defeating Trump or his ability to continue in the White House if he had won.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

