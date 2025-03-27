Nearly 64 per cent of the new renewable electricity generated in 2024 was in China, as per Wednesday’s report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)

China generated the most new green energy. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Green energy flow jumps x 00:00

Installation of renewable energy worldwide hit a record high last year, with 92.5 per cent of all new electricity brought online coming from the sun, wind or other clean sources, an international agency reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 64 per cent of the new renewable electricity generated in 2024 was in China, as per Wednesday’s report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The world added 585 billion watts of new renewable electrical energy, a 15.1 per cent jump from 2023, with 46 per cent of the world’s electricity coming from solar, wind and other green non-nuclear energy sources. But even that big jump does not put the globe on track to reach the international goal of tripling renewable energy from 2023 to 2030, with the world on pace to be 28 per cent short, IRENA said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever