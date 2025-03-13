Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Greenland Centre right party wins election

Updated on: 13 March,2025 09:06 AM IST  |  Nuuk (Greenland)
Agencies |

Both Demokraatit—the Democrats—and the second place party, Naleraq—Point of Orientation—favour independence from Denmark but differ on the pace of change

Boxes lined up for ballots to be counted in in Nuuk, Greenland. Pic/AFP

The centre-right Demokraatit Party won the most votes in Greenland’s parliamentary elections, a surprise result as the territory went to the polls in the shadow of US President Donald Trump’s stated goal of taking control of the island one way or another.


Both Demokraatit—the Democrats—and the second place party, Naleraq—Point of Orientation—favour independence from Denmark but differ on the pace of change.


Demokraatit’s upset victory on Wednesday over parties that have governed the territory for years indicates that many in Greenland care just as much about health care, education, cultural heritage and other social policies. “I think this is a historic result in Greenland’s political history,” Demokraatit party leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen, 33, said at the election party after the results. 


