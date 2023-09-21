Guatemala’s prez-elect supporters block roads

Protesters are demanding the resignation of prosecutors who have sought to ban the Seed Movement party of president-elect Bernardo Arevalo

The protestors were mostly farmers and Indigenous people. Pic/AP

Thousands of farmers and Indigenous supporters on Tuesday blocked roads and streets in Guatemala to defend the president-elect as government prosecutors seek to ban his political party.

Protests organised by the Farmworkers’ Development Council set up about 14 blockades on Guatemala’s seven main highways and blocked several streets in Guatemala City. Protesters are demanding the resignation of prosecutors who have sought to ban the Seed Movement party of president-elect Bernardo Arévalo.

Arévalo won the August 20 presidential runoff in a landslide, but prosecutors have continued pursuing multiple investigations related to the registration of Seed Movement, and alleged fraud in the election. International observers have said that is not supported by evidence.

Arévalo had announced plans last week to call Guatemalans into the streets to protest against efforts to derail his presidency before he can take office.

