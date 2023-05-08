Gunman kills 8 at Texas shopping mall

Some said they also saw what appeared to be a police officer and a mall guard unconscious on the ground

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center following reports of the shooting. Pic/AP

A gunman stepped out of a silver sedan and started shooting people at a Dallas-area outlet mall on Saturday, killing eight and wounding seven others — three critically — before being killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities said.

Authorities did not immediately provide details about the victims at Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling outdoor shopping center, but witnesses reported seeing children among them. Some said they also saw what appeared to be a police officer and a mall guard unconscious on the ground.

A 16-year-old pretzel stand employee, Maxwell Gum, described a virtual stampede of shoppers. He and others sheltered in a storage room. “We started running. Kids were getting trampled,” Gum said. “My co-worker picked up a 4-year-old girl and gave her to her parents.”

1 killed, 5 injured in California shooting

A 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting early on Saturday at a party near a college campus in Northern California, the police said. Officers responding around 3.30 am to reports of gunfire found six people shot at an apartment building in Chico, police Chief Billy Aldridge said. All the victims were taken to hospitals, and the teenager died at a hospital, he said.

Aldridge said the police had also been called to the address about 30 minutes before the shooting.

