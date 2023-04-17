Breaking News
Gunmen kill 7 people in Mexico

Updated on: 17 April,2023 08:31 AM IST  |  Mexico City
Agencies

Officials in the Cortazar municipality in Guanajuato state said in a statement that an eighth person was seriously wounded in the mid-afternoon attack at the La Palma resort. The statement did not speculate on a possible motive

Representational image. Pic/iStock


A band of gunmen invaded a resort where dozens of vacationers were spending the weekend in central Mexico and opened fire, killing six adults and a 7-year-old, authorities said.


Officials in the Cortazar municipality in Guanajuato state said in a statement that an eighth person was seriously wounded in the mid-afternoon attack at the La Palma resort. The statement did not speculate on a possible motive.



After the shooting, the attackers destroyed the spa shop and took the security cameras before fleeing, officials said. Three women, three men and the child died.
A video posted on social media shows several people in swimsuits running about crying, screaming and hugging their children.


Mexican soldiers and police aided by a helicopter were searching for the attackers.     

