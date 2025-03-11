Gunmen open fire on express train in Pakistan's Balochistan

In a statement, the BLA warned that if the Pakistan military launches an operation, "all hostages will be executed". The group is banned in Pakistan, the UK and the US. Meanwhile, Controller Railways Muhammad Kashif said that the train, comprising nine coaches, had around 500 passengers on board

A train in Pakistan, Balochistan was attacked by gunmen. Following the incident, several passengers were injured.

The incident led the government to direct authorities to take emergency measures.

"There are reports of intense firing at a Jaffar Express, which was heading from Quetta to Peshawar, between Pehro Kunri and Gadalar, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) stated that they have taken over the control of the train and killed six security personnel and took over 100 passengers and duty personnel into custody.

In a statement, the BLA warned that if the Pakistan military launches an operation, "all hostages will be executed". The group is banned in Pakistan, the UK and the US.

So far, the data of casualties is not available, but according to the sources, the train driver and several passengers were injured in the gunfire.

Rescue teams and security forces have reached the scenes and an operation has been launched to track down the attack.

Emergency was declared in the local hospitals. Railway officials confirmed that the train's driver sustained serious injuries, and an emergency relief train has been dispatched to assist.

Meanwhile, Controller Railways Muhammad Kashif said that the train, comprising nine coaches, had around 500 passengers on board. "The train was stopped by armed men in Tunnel No 8", the controller said.

The area contains 17 tunnels, following which the train's speed is often slow.

The Balochistan government directed local authorities to take "emergency measures."

A provincial government statement said an emergency was imposed at Sibi hospital and ambulances and security forces were on their way to the site.

In the past, the railway tracks in this area have been attacked by Baloch militants by using rockets or remote-controlled bombs and the BLA claimed responsibility for most of the attacks.

In October last year, Pakistan Railways announced the restoration of train services between Quetta and Peshawar after a suspension of more than a month and a half.

Balochistan has witnessed an uptick in terrorist attacks over the past year. In November 2024, at least 26 people were killed and 62 injured after a suicide blast ripped through a Quetta Railway Station.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups frequently carry out attacks targeting security personnel, government projects and the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the oil and mineral-rich province.

