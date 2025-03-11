Breaking News
BMC issues guidelines amid soaring mercury in city
Maharashtra Budget 2025: Uddhav Thackeray calls budget 'completely bogus'
Shiv Sena leader held by Kandivali police in extortion case
Maharashtra govt unveils tax reforms and revenue projections in Budget 2025-26
Maharashtra: 58-year-old man kills wife in Palghar; held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Gunmen open fire on express train in Pakistans Balochistan

Gunmen open fire on express train in Pakistan's Balochistan

Updated on: 11 March,2025 06:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a statement, the BLA warned that if the Pakistan military launches an operation, "all hostages will be executed". The group is banned in Pakistan, the UK and the US. Meanwhile, Controller Railways Muhammad Kashif said that the train, comprising nine coaches, had around 500 passengers on board

Gunmen open fire on express train in Pakistan's Balochistan

Representational Image (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Gunmen open fire on express train in Pakistan's Balochistan
x
00:00

A train in Pakistan, Balochistan was attacked by gunmen. Following the incident, several passengers were injured.


The incident led the government to direct authorities to take emergency measures.


"There are reports of intense firing at a Jaffar Express, which was heading from Quetta to Peshawar, between Pehro Kunri and Gadalar, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said.


The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) stated that they have taken over the control of the train and killed six security personnel and took over 100 passengers and duty personnel into custody.

In a statement, the BLA warned that if the Pakistan military launches an operation, "all hostages will be executed". The group is banned in Pakistan, the UK and the US.

So far, the data of casualties is not available, but according to the sources, the train driver and several passengers were injured in the gunfire.

Also Read: RBI to issue Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes bearing signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Rescue teams and security forces have reached the scenes and an operation has been launched to track down the attack.

Emergency was declared in the local hospitals. Railway officials confirmed that the train's driver sustained serious injuries, and an emergency relief train has been dispatched to assist.

Meanwhile, Controller Railways Muhammad Kashif said that the train, comprising nine coaches, had around 500 passengers on board. "The train was stopped by armed men in Tunnel No 8", the controller said.

The area contains 17 tunnels, following which the train's speed is often slow.

The Balochistan government directed local authorities to take "emergency measures."

A provincial government statement said an emergency was imposed at Sibi hospital and ambulances and security forces were on their way to the site.

In the past, the railway tracks in this area have been attacked by Baloch militants by using rockets or remote-controlled bombs and the BLA claimed responsibility for most of the attacks.

In October last year, Pakistan Railways announced the restoration of train services between Quetta and Peshawar after a suspension of more than a month and a half.

Balochistan has witnessed an uptick in terrorist attacks over the past year. In November 2024, at least 26 people were killed and 62 injured after a suicide blast ripped through a Quetta Railway Station.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups frequently carry out attacks targeting security personnel, government projects and the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the oil and mineral-rich province.

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan balochistan news afghanistan world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK