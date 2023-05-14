Half-million evacuated before cyclone

Refugees camp in path of storm

Rohingya refugees who were evacuated to safety. Pic/PTI

Authorities in Bangladesh on Saturday launched a massive evacuation campaign to relocate close to half a million people along the southeastern coastlines as a “very dangerous” tropical cyclone is expected to make landfall in the country, threatening a Rohingya refugee camp, the world’s largest.

“Cyclone Mocha is coming. We have kept the cyclone centres and taken all types of preparations to tackle it,” Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said. Meteorologists said the storm’s path is set to affect Bangladesh’s southeastern border district of Cox’s Bazar where over a million Rohingya refugees live.

