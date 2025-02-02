Hamas frees 3 hostages, Israel releases Palestinians as part of ceasefire deal

Israel and Hamas are set next week to begin negotiating a second phase of the ceasefire, which calls for releasing the remaining hostages and extending the truce indefinitely

Palestinians at the funeral of three brothers killed in airstrikes. Pic/AFP

Hamas freed three hostages in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday and Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners in the fourth round of exchanges during the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. The six-week phase one truce calls for the release of 33 hostages and nearly 2,000 prisoners, as well as the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid to the devastated territory.

Israel and Hamas are set next week to begin negotiating a second phase of the ceasefire, which calls for releasing the remaining hostages and extending the truce indefinitely. The war could resume in early March if an agreement is not reached. Palestinian health authorities in Gaza also announced that the long-shuttered Rafah border crossing with Egypt would reopen on Saturday for thousands of Palestinians who desperately need medical care ' a breakthrough that signals the ceasefire agreement continues to gain traction.

Talks on 2nd phase of ceasefire to begin Monday, Netanyahu's office says

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he spoke Saturday evening with President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. They agreed that negotiations on the Gaza ceasefire's second phase will begin at their meeting Monday in Washington. Netanyahu leaves Sunday for Washington, where he will meet with Trump on Tuesday.

Talks on the ceasefire's more difficult second phase have been set to begin Monday, two weeks into the six-week first phase. Netanyahu's office said he and Witkoff will discuss Israel's positions and Witkoff later in the week will speak with the other mediators, Qatar and Egypt. Concerted pressure by the incoming Trump administration and outgoing Biden one was cited as a factor in achieving this ceasefire after months of stalled talks.

Former hostage says it's important to show that I'm OK

In a video statement broadcast before a crowd of supporters at a Tel Aviv rally for the hostages held in Gaza, former hostage Doron Steinbrecher said it was important for her 'to show that I'm ok.' Steinbrecher, 31, was released some 10 days ago as part of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. In the prerecorded video ' her first public statement since being freed ' she said that taping it was not easy for her.

'The last time I sat with a camera pointed at me was in captivity. This whole thing takes me back to all the hostage videos I filmed and those I saw,' she said, referring to the videos Hamas taped of her and other hostages during their Gaza captivity. 'But this time, I'm sitting comfortably on a couch with my family watching me in a warm and pleasant place.'

Of her recovery, Steinbrecher said 'It will take time and it's a process ' it won't end in a week or two, but I'm here thanks to you, and I'm okay.'

She vowed to join the public battle to ensure that all the hostages return. Appealing directly to the families of hostages still held in Gaza, she said 'You're not alone. We are together until the end.'

Netanyahu names new military chief of staff effective in March

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named a new military chief of staff to take up the role once the current head general resigns in March. Netanyahu's office said Saturday that Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir would replace Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. Halevi said last month he was resigning over Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack, the worst security disaster in Israel's history.

Following Netanyahu's announcement, Halevi released a statement congratulating Zamir and pledging a smooth transition of command. 'I have known Eyal for many years, and I am confident that he will lead the IDF forward in the face of the challenges ahead,' wrote Halevi, using the acronym for the Israeli military Zamir is the director general of Israel's defense ministry and was considered a favored candidate to succeed Halevi.

