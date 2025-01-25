Hamas frees 4 female Israeli soldiers as part of ceasefire

“This is huge,” said Gaza City resident Radwan Abu Rawiya, one of thousands who saw the hostages return. “People forgot about the war, destruction and are celebrating,” he said

(From left to right) Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Daniella Gilboa, and Karina Ariev were released as part of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Pic/PTI

Hamas militants handed over four captive female Israeli soldiers to the Red Cross in Gaza City on Saturday after parading them in front of a crowd. In turn, Israel released 200 Palestinian prisoners, in the second exchange since a fragile ceasefire took effect last weekend.

As the four Israeli soldiers were released, hundreds of people cheered in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square where they were watching the drama unfold television. Israel confirmed that the hostages were with its forces not long after they were driven away from the handover in Gaza City by the Red Cross.

The crowds in Tel Aviv and also in Gaza City had begun gathering earlier in the day in anticipation of the swap between Israel and Hamas, the second such exchange since a ceasefire began.

200

No. of Palestinian prisoners released by Israel

